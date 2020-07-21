Friends of John James Peterson, of Centerville, who passed away on March 14, 2020, may attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at the VFW Pavilion, 15179 Newton Town Road, Titusville, with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.
Full military rites will be conducted by officers and members of local veteran’s organizations. The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, is in charge of arrangements.
