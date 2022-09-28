Ida J. Diem, 70, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a hard-fought journey through multiple different ailments.
Ida was born on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1952, in Worthington, W.V. to the late Richard C. and Edith Looman Mayo. She married Daniel A. Diem on March 3, 1973, in Fairmont, WV. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1997.
She graduated at the top of her class at Monongah High School in West Virginia and attended Fairmont State College.
Ida worked with her husband Dan managing the Tidioute True Value and later Bryan’s True Value and Bryan’s Toy Store, both of which were central hubs in Titusville. She was also the driving force behind the Christmas shop each year, where she brought Christmas magic to the entire community. Christmas was a favorite passion of Ida’s that extended beyond her occupation – she filled her home and blessed her friends and family with the warmth of Christmas through love, abundant gifts, and, of course, dozens and dozens of Santas. She was later a manager at the gift shop at UHC in Bridgeport, WV, where she continued to use her passions to bring joy to many.
Ida loved spending time with her family, and especially treasured both time and phone calls with her kids and grandkids. Her favorite moments were the times when all of the kids and their families could gather in the same place, especially during holidays. In addition to her biological children, Ida was a “mom” to many different people, a trait that began with multiple nieces and nephews in her earlier years, friends of her children throughout her life, and continued wherever she went, including, most recently, her times in assisted living facilities over the past 9 months. She was also a close and loyal friend to many, notably the breakfast crew at The Skillet and her card playing group in Titusville. She enjoyed time and conversations with many with whom she stayed connected from various stages of her life. Moments, like watching “The Walking Dead” premieres and lengthy phone conversations, became opportunities to connect deeply with valued friends.
She is survived by her four children, Amanda Kannel and husband Brian of York, PA, Jessica Diem and husband Stephen Morrissey of Cranberry Twp., PA, Adam Diem and wife Carrie of Cleveland, OH, and David Diem and wife Suzy of Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren, Kristia, Ethan, Josiah, and Micah Kannel, Maven and Eden Morrissey, Rowan, Maizie, and Dresdan Diem; a brother Richard C. Mayo III of Worthington, WV; Carl “Butch” Diem of Cleveland, OH; her aunt Elouise Martin and cousin Linda Kenner, both of Fairmont, WV; as well as many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and “adopted kids.”.
Family and friends may call the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Thursday September 29, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
A live stream of the funeral can be viewed on Ida’s tribute page at www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
Private interment will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or UHC Auxiliary, 327 Medical Park Dr., Bridgeport, WV, 26330.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
