It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold, of Cranberry, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76.
Ann was in the care of Venango V.N.A. Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surround by her loving family.
She was born Ann Roswell Higley on July 10, 1944, in Rome, New York. She was the daughter to the late George R. Higley and Maisie Carlin Higley-Costello, both of Rome New York.
Ann was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Along with gardening and tending to her home, she took special joy spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann was married in Rome, New York on Feb. 11, 1963, to the late Gary E. Rembold, of Cranberry.
We will remember her beautiful smile and sweet hugs. She was pure sunshine to the many lives that she touched. She had a huge impact on the lives of her children and was a beautiful person inside and out. She always had a lot of love for all those around her, but her true love was her husband, Gary. She was truly heartbroken since his passing. Now that hurting can stop and the healing can truly begin.
Ann is survived by five children: Tracey Rembold, of Knox, Laurie Flowers, of Pensacola, Florida, Terry (Stacie) Rembold, of Carlisle, Lisa Sloan, of Knox, and Todd Rembold, of Shippenville; 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Vanessa, Jonathan, Jaime, Brandon, Allysa, Stephanie, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Patrick, Sean, Jensen, Hope and Kaiden, and seven great-grandchildren, Nathan, Rylee, Natalie, Dayton, Aylivia, Greysen and Locklyn. Ann is also survived by two brothers; Arthur (Wendy) Higley, of Camden, New York and Charles Costello, of Clinton, New York.
In addition to her parents and her late husband, Gary, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Higley and a great-grandson, Conner Andrews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 State Route 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home on Saturday at 3 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Charitable Deeds & Services, 98 Hickory Nut Lane, Knox, Pa. 16232.
Flowers may be sent to Hile-Best Funeral Home and online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting hilebest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.