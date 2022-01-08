Rev. Jerry R. Drake, 83, of Titusville, passed away on Friday morning on Jan. 7, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Jerry was born on April 21, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Lloyd A. Drake Sr. and Gladys Beers Drake. He was married to Marian Snyder on Jan. 12, 1957 at Gilson Ridge.
Jerry was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1956.
Jerry was pastor of Faith Community Church in Enterprise for the past 40 years. He had also owned Drake’s Mobile Home Transporting and Jerry’s Tire Sales. He was manager of the former Titusville Minuteman Station and also employed at the former Struthers Wells Corp.
Jerry was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting with his children, doing woodworking, riding his side by side with his grandchildren, singing and traveling with his wife and family over their many years together.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marian, of Titusville; the following children, Brenda Bossard and husband, Brad, of Hydetown, Rayne Hasbrouck and husband, Kim, of Centerville, Randy Drake and wife Alberta of Pleasantville, Jay Drake and wife Debra of Pittsfield, and Mike Drake and wife, Stephanie, of Grand Valley; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Johnson, of Grand Valley, and Penny Nicholson and husband, Roger, of North Carolina; two brothers, Lloyd A. Drake Jr. and wife, Janice, of Grand Valley, and Kirt H. Drake and wife, Kaby, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ralph Walters, assistant pastor of Faith Community Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials may be made to Faith Community Church, 743 Enterprise Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
