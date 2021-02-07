Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Loretta was born on May 26, 1935 in Grafton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late James and Adeline Dalton Kennedy. She was married to James L. Salsgiver on April 25, 1992 in Verona, PA.
Loretta had attended the schools in Fairmont, West Virginia.
She was a member of the Titusville VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, her flower beds, cooking, collecting roosters and bells, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Loretta was a kind and giving person who would appreciate, in her memory, a paying forward deed for someone in need.
She is survived by her husband Jim of Titusville; her children, Sheila Roehrig, of Arnold, PA, and Richard Jenkins and wife, Paddy, of Leechburg, PA; her step-children, James “Buddy Hiller and wife, Shelby, of Spring Grove, PA; Jamie Salsgiver and fiancée, Erica, of Stoystown; Mandy Lothrop and fiancée, Thomas, of Troutman, North Carolina, and Charles Morrison and wife, Jordy, of Kings Bay, Georgia; 21 grandchildren; a brother-in-law, William Iaquinta, of Tarentum, PA; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kennedy, of Louisville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Kennedy, and her sister, Dorothy Iaquinta, who passed away 37 years to the day.
No public calling hours will be observed. Inurnment will be in the family plot located in Anmore, West Virginia.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to any chapter of the Humane Society; to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.