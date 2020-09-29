Mildred “Millie” R. Rapp, 88, of Shippenville, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Reed and Mary Dawson McClune.
Millie married George A. Rapp Sr. on July 23, 1955, who proceeded her in death on Nov. 14, 2010.
She retired from the Keystone School District where she was a third grade elementary school teacher for 31 years. She had a special place in her heart for each and every one of the students she taught over the years. She loved running into them on her trips to town and being able to catch up on their lives.
Millie was of the Baptist faith.
She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Y.M.C.A. Silver Sneakers.
Millie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, donating blood and going to Walmart. In her earlier years she was an avid bowler.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Whitman and her husband, Charles, of Titusville, and her two sons, George A. Rapp and his wife, Sharon, and Philip R. Rapp, all of Shippenville.
Millie is also survived by five granddaughters, Kristy Baughman and her husband, Sam, Rachel Rapp, Ashley Rapp, Heather Rapp and Autumn Rapp. Three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Baughman and Emalyn Morris; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn McClune, Jane McClune and Betty Allmendinger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie was very loved by all. The number of lives she touched had an impact that will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Rapp presiding.
Entombment will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
