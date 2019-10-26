William A. Mitchell, 81, of South Center Street, Corry, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Bill was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Corry, a son of the late William H. and Mary Burlingame Mitchell.
Bill was raised and educated in Corry. He played football in high school and was a member of the undefeated team of 1956. Following his graduation in 1957, he attended and played football at Michigan State University and then at the University of Tennessee. He returned to Corry and worked at Ajax Iron Works until he started his career in the automotive business. Over the years, Bill worked as a car salesman, general manager and he owned and operated Mitchell Brothers Auto Sales with his brother, Doug. Following his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for Turben Trucking.
Bill was a member of Corry First Presbyterian Church and was also a member of Corry Lodge #769 BPOE, American Legion Post #365 and VFW Post #264 all in Corry. He was also a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, golfing, fishing and spending time playing cards with his family and friends. Bill also liked getting together with his high school teammates.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his step-mother, Grace Mulvin Mitchell; a brother, Doug Mitchell, and a step-sister, Carol Richardson.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Cochran Mitchell, whom he married on Dec. 18, 1960, in Corry; a daughter, Leigh Anne Mitchell and her companion, John Rankin, of Corry; two sons, William A. Mitchell II and his companion, Kerry Pondel, of Corry, and Keith Mitchell and his wife, Cheryl, of Edinboro; a sister, Susie Sperry and her husband, Rev. Michael Sperry, of Spring Creek, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Mitchell, of Corry; two stepsisters, Sylvia Munsee, of Corry, and Barb Swanson, of North Carolina; a brother, Dale Mitchell and his wife, Kathleen, of Corry, and a stepbrother, Robert Mulvin and his wife, Carol, of Erie.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Willie, Carlie, Garrett, Austin, Dylan, Logan, Erin and Sara; nine great-grandchildren; two godchildren, John Sheehan and Lynn Barstow; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA, on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend the funeral service on Wednesday at Corry First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith St., Corry, PA, at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan McEldowney and Rev. Michael Sperry will officiate.
Burial will be in West Spring Creek Cemetery, Spring Creek, Pennsylvania.
Memorials may be made to Corry First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith St., Corry, PA, 16407, or West Spring Creek Congregational Church, 3231 Old Route 77, Spring Creek, PA, 16436, or to a charity of one’s choice.
