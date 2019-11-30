Nancy A. Howard, 94, of Townville, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Crawford County Care Center. She was born on April 29, 1925, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Almon D. and Ardelle F. Coburn McKay.
Nancy loved her cats, reading, gardening, listening to her family’s hunting stories, sitting on the porch at the Coburn Farm and cracking a good joke for those around her to hear.
Survivors include her two sons, Terry Howard of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Larry Howard and his wife, Peggy, of Florida; five grandchildren, Corry Kozalla and her husband, Mike, Tracy Servey and her husband, Mike, Keri Howard and his wife, Dawn, Jared Howard and his wife, Evie, and Ardelle Howard and her husband, Jordan; and great-grandchildren Bailey, Casey, Cassidy, Madigan, Campbell, Lela, Maggie Sue, Sahvanna and Keaton; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Howard.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in passing by her son, Jerry Howard.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend their appreciation of Dr. Ron Unice and the staff and Crawford County Care Center for the wonderful care they provided Nancy.
Arrangements have been placed in care of the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 544 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA, 16335.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crawford County Care Center, 20881 PA-198, Saegertown, PA, 16433, or to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA, 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Nancy’s Book of Memories at www.warrenfh.com.
