Jean Shreffler, 75, of Pleasantville, passed away Friday morning Oct. 30, 2020 at her home.
Jean was born on April 1, 1945 in Pleasantville, PA, a daughter of the late Orlo Vanderhoof and Laura Slater. She was married to William Shreffler on Oct. 12, 1985.
Jean was a member of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church and a former member of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and also loved her pet dogs.
Jean is survived by her husband of Pleasantville; three children, Pamela Gariepy and companion, Bud Shaffner, of Pleasantville, James Huff, of Pleasantville, and Walter Huff and wife, Wendy, of Cherrytree; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Stoughton, of Slippery Rock; a brother, Chuck Zerres, of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Reynolds.
Friends may call at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church 120 Merrick St. Pleasantville, PA on Tuesday, Nov.3 from noon to 2 p.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Mr. Howard Crawford officiating.
Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
