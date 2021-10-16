Robert L. Mitcham, 84, of Townville, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021 at Hamot Medical Center due to COVID-19.
Born Sept. 10, 1937, Bob was the son of Lyle and June (Brown) Mitcham. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marian (Gilson) Mitcham, who passed away in 2014. He leaves behind two brothers; Donald Mitcham and wife, Clara, of Atlantic Pennsylvania, and Ronald Mitcham, of Centerville.
Bob served his country in the Army National Guard. Bob was a dedicated and hard- working family man and performed a variety of jobs throughout his life including Railroad work, and driving for Penndot, Greer Trucking and Meridian Gas Company.
As a highly-skilled heavy equipment operator, Bob helped construct Woodcock and Tionesta Dams, among other large projects. He finished his career as the owner of Robert L. Mitcham Trucking.
Bob enjoyed star gazing, listening to peepers, hunting, trapping, restoring tractors, collecting antiques, flying RC airplanes and baking pies. He loved his many friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was everyone’s best friend. He often visited and cared for his friends in need. For example; he would get a friend out of a nursing home and take them for rides in the country. At times he would visit and spoon feed a sick friend.
As Jesus said: “Whenever you do this for the least of my Brethren, you do it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40). Although we grieve, we have the full faith and promise that Dad will be resurrected at the voice of the archangel, and the trumpet call of God. (1 Thess 4:16).
Bob is, and always will be, sorely missed by his children; Debra Sammons and partner, Calvin Zimmerman, of Townville, Robert L. Mitcham Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Townville, Jacqueline Mitcham, of Lincolnville, Garry Mitcham and wife, Lynn, near Buffalo, New York, Jeffrey Mitcham and husband, Wayne Tyson, of Canadohta Lake, and Caryn Mitcham, of Erie. He also loved like his own children; Rose Messina, of Ohio, Dan Davidson, of Cascade, Idaho, and Jonny Durham, of Union City.
The family would like to thank the many people who kept Bob and his family in prayers, and gave their love and support during this time. The outpouring of love has been an inspiration and a blessing, and is a testimony of the love that so many shared for this fine man. If you would like send a card to the family, or a family member, you can send it to Jakki Mitcham at 21977 Taylor Stand Road, Centerville Pa. 16404.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Timberland Bait Shop, 36320 Dutch Hill Riad, Union City. This is an outside venue near Canadohta Lake. Please bring a dish to share along with your memories and stories of Bob. A mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring and Bob’s final resting place will be in Riceville, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.