Sarah Jane “Sally” Brown of Sewickley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019.
Sally was born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Sayre, PA to John Jacob Hoefer and Ella Frances Riley. She was married to Richard D. Brown, Sr. on June 13, 1953 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before Dick passed away on July 11, 2008.
Sally was a 1945 graduate of Waverly High School in Waverly, New York. She attended Rider College in Trenton, New Jersey. She was employed by Universal Cyclops in the personnel department. She was a member and past board member of the YWCA, member and past president of the Titusville Service League, former board member of the Titusville Country Club and former member of the Titusville Garden Club.
Sally is survived by her children: R. David Brown, Jr. and wife Susan, of Midlothian, Virginia; Susan Dibert and husband Hugh, of Midlothian, Virginia; Karen DiFiore and husband Michael, of Pittsburgh. She was Mema to her grandchildren Sarah and Patrick Dibert, Brooks DiFiore and his wife Allie; Madeleine Cannon and her husband Nick; Riley DiFiore; and Hannah and Evan Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Grant of Owego, New York; nieces Sally Lou Tingley, of Endicott, New York and Debbie Sanders of Owego, New York. A celebration of Sally’s life will be held on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Village in Sewickley. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Employee Appreciation Fund at the Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Drive, Sewickley, Pa. 15143.
“I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done.”
- –Helen Lowrie Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.