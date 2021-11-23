Mrs. RoseMarie Lewis, 86, of Shadle Road, Titusville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
RoseMarie was born on April 12, 1935 in Greenwich, Connecticut, the eldest child of 15 to the late John R. and Rose Pucci Purdy. She married Samuel J. Lewis on Nov. 21, 1954 in Armonk, New York.
She attended schools in Greenwich, Connecticut.
RoseMarie worked for Byram Hills School District in Westchester County, New York, in the cafeteria for many years until her retirement in 1999.
She helped set up food and worked in the kitchen for the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department dinners.
RoseMarie enjoyed collecting Barbie Dolls, and loved sending out Hallmark cards to all of her family and friends for their birthdays and special life events. She was loved by everyone who knew her and was always willing to help her family and friends in need.
She is survived by her husband, Sam, of Titusville; two children, Robert Allen Lewis and wife, Lori, of Titusville, and Donna L. Grace Garnes, of Titusville; one grandson, Jared Allen Lewis, of Erie; one great-grandson, Nickolai Allen Lewis, of Cleveland, Ohio; 11 brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Louis Purdy, and one sister, Mary Hawe.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
