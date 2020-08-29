Myrna L. Bailey, age 84, of Tionesta, died on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home in Tionesta.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1936 in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Charles A. and Alma (Snyder) Cochran.
On Nov. 10, 1982, at the Eisenhower Chapel at Penn State University in University Park, Myrna married her husband of 37 years, James B. Bailey, who survives.
Myrna studied to be a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Venango Technology Center in Oil City. She worked as an LPN at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville for a brief time, eventually retiring from Titusville Area Hospital in 1999.
She was a member of the Tionesta United Methodist Church, where she co-founded the Lee Yung Sook Adoption Fund, providing financial assistance to families working through the adoption system from around the world.
Myrna was a past Worthy Matron of the former Sylvania Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Tionesta. She enjoyed growing and arranging flowers and, most of all, she enjoyed children.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five daughters, Susan J. Decker, of Tionesta, Jean E. Campbell, of Erie, Cymina E. Campbell, of Tionesta, Kim L. Hasbrouck and her husband, Jason, of Antioch, Illionois, and Jill N. Martin and her husband, Shawn, of Mt. Lebanon; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters; Mary Spaulding and her husband, Billy, of Goshen, Ohio, Carolyn Murray, of Kane, and Charlotte Rowan, of Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse A. DeBello in 2003, as well as by two brothers and three sisters.
There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home, of Tionesta. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Yung Sook Adoption Fund, c/o Tionesta United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 79, Tionesta, Pa. 16353, or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, Pa. 16214.
Messages of sympathy may be left at wimerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.