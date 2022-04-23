Mrs. Cora M. Rosenberg, 84, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
She was born on March 18, 1938, in Titusville to the late Enos and Frances Weld Gifford. She married Ronald E. Jackson in 1961. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1966. She married Franklin D. “Tom” Rosenberg on Dec. 14, 1968, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2011.
Cora attended Titusville schools.
She was a member the Church of Christ and a former member of the Faith Temple Church in Titusville.
Cora was a homemaker and enjoyed doing puzzles and being with family, friends and her dog, Brownie.
She is survived by three children, Lisa Jackson, of Titusville, David Rosenberg, of Meadville, and Michael Rosenberg and wife, Allison, of Ellabell, Georgia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Brandi Jackson, of Seneca, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cora was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph and Brian Jackson; a daughter, Darla McKinney; three sisters, Caroline Rodgers, Barb Proctor and Margaret Ann Keller, and two grandsons, Allen and Benu McKinney.
Family and friends may call at the Church of Christ, 221 W. Main St., Titusville, on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted, with Pastor Ron Brown officiating.
Interment will be at Neiltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of Christ, 221 W. Main St, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.