Nancy Sue Kerr, 63, of Warren and formerly of Grand Valley, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Nancy was born on July 14, 1958, in Titusville to the late Archie Sr. and Florence (Fidler) Rosenburgh.
She was a graduate of Youngsville High School, Class of 1976.
Nancy was a member of the Corry Labor Club and Buells Corner CB Club.
She enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time.
Nancy is survived by her former husband, Gary Kerr, of Grand Valley; two sisters, Carol Hunt, of Elgin, and Maxine Robison, of Waterford; her dog, Chico, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Archie Rosenburgh Jr., Howard Rosenburgh and Kenneth Rosenburgh, and two sisters, Marjorie Bennefield and Dorothy Tucker.
A private service is being conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery, Grand Valley.
