Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Born in Franklin on Jan. 14, 1950, he was a son of the late Charles and Mary Jane Strawbridge Sutley.
Bob worked at PennDot for 35 years as an equipment operator and enjoyed running the grader.
He was a member of the Rainbow Beagle Club and the Oil Creek Beagle Club for a number of years. He loved horses and enjoyed going to horse shows. Bob loved racing and built a race car with his sons. He enjoyed the outdoors and four wheeling.
Bob was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.
On Aug. 6, 1971 he married the former Margaret “Peggy” Fonzo and she survives.
Also surviving are two children; Robert J. Sutley and his wife, Helen, of Cherrytree, and Brian Sutley and his wife, Jennifer, of Titusville; four grandchildren, Colton Sutley, Cassidy Sutley, Isabella Sutley and Lyllian Sutley; four sisters, Cindy Terry and her husband, Tex, of Polk, Cheryl Karns and her husband, David, of Franklin, Sandy Ray, of Titusville and Judi Bowman and her husband, Bob, of Morgantown, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Sutley and a sister, Lynda Walters.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Huff - Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin,
with Pastor Cindy Weber officiating.
Interment will follow at Dempseytown Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department, 779 Speer Road, Cooperstown, Pa. 16317.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting HuffFuneral.com.
