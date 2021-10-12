Mrs. Doris A. Wheeling, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Doris was born on Oct. 15, 1931 in Troy Center to the late Howard and Mary Henry Bunce. She married Edward J. Wheeling on Feb. 7, 1953 at Troy Center United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of Colestock High, Class of 1949.
Doris was a homemaker and had worked G.C. Murphy’s in her younger years.
She was a member of the Chapmanville Community Church and the former Eastern Star Titusville Chapter.
She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her husband, Ed, of Titusville; three children, Debra A. Mercer and husband, Gregory S., of Acworth, Georgia, Vicky L. Wheeling, of Warren, and Paul Wheeling and wife, Kathy, of Guys Mills; eight grandchildren, Ryan E. Mercer and wife, Rachel, of Acworth, Georgia, Renee L. Morton and husband, Brett, of Dallas, Georgia, Rachel A. Connell and husband, Casey, of Dallas, Georgia, Tonya McGrath and husband, Dan, of Warren, Brian Bucholtz, of Pittsburgh, Brett Bucholtz, of Florida, Paul Weaver, of Pittsburgh, and Christopher Weaver, of South Point, Ohio; 13 great- grandchildren, Scott, Cameron, Caroline, Cain, Tyler, Mackenzie, Caleb, Aiden, Daniel, Max, Logan, Marilyn and Lane; a sister, Ruth Preston, of Diamond; a sister-in-law, Karen Piszczek and husband, Joe, of Sherman, New York, and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was a preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly J. Ravis; three sisters, Dot Eddy, Betty Colgan and Phyliss Humes, and a brother, Nelson Bunce.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Inurnment will be at Troy Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.