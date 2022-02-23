Mr. Robin Dale Brown, 58, of Grand Valley, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness with his family by his side.
Robin was born on March 18, 1963, in Warren to the late Earl B. and Evelyn Baker Brown.
He was a graduate of Youngsville High School, Class of 1981.
Robin worked as a lumber grader for Hyma DeVore and was last employed at United Refining Co. in the maintenance department.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his side-by-side, and going driving in his jeep. He loved being with his family and friends.
Robin is survived by his two sisters, Sarah Paden, of Grand Valley, and Lisa Lauffenburger and husband, Leonard, of Pittsfield; five nieces and nephews, Kristie James, Bethany Evans and husband, Robert, Ashley Albright and husband, Caleb, Adam Paden and wife, Tracie, and Jacob Lauffenburger and wife, Hailee; a stepdaughter, Kara Stowe; four great-nephews, Tyler, Miles, Heath, and Graham; and a stepgrandson, Jaxon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Gregory Brown and his wife, Debbie Jamison Brown, and Douglas Brown, and a brother-in-law, Cyril Paden.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Ralph Culp officiating.
Interment will be at Sanford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Valley Vol. Fire Dept., 12864 State Rt. 27, Grand Valley, Pa. 16420
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
