Kimberly Sue (Miller) Paluh, age 57, of Tionesta, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at her home in Tionesta.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1963 in Titusville, the daughter of the late Richard W. and Frances (Krepp) Miller.
She co-owned and operated Paluh’s Furniture and Art Gallery in Tionesta for many years with her best friend and lifelong partner Michael J. Paluh, who survives in Tionesta.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Tionesta. She enjoyed nothing more than being with her children and grandchildren. Christmas was Kimberly’s favorite time of year and what better gift to God than our loving mother. Even after her diagnosis of lupus and the struggles that brought, she always kept her faith.
Also surviving are her son, Michael Ethan Paluh and his wife, Kimberly, of Port Angeles, Washington; her daughter, Rachel Ann Bonyai and her husband, Tom, of Erie; one grandson, Atlas Paluh; three granddaughters, Nova and Thea Paluh and Charleigh Bonyai; one brother, Richard Miller, and a sister, Donna Wishnok, both of Titusville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Miller.
There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Burial will be at St. Catharine’s Cemetery, Titusville. Messages of sympathy may be left at wimerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.