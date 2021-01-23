Richard A. (Dick) Roggenkamp, age 87, of Meadville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2021 at Wesbury.
He was born on Sept. 18, 1933, in Titusville, to the late Frederick and Marie (Heisterman) Roggenkamp. He married Verna Shontz on Sept. 4, 1954. She preceded him in death on Nov. 7, 2003. He then married Doris Greenlee in June 2014. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2016.
Dick attended Titusville High School. He was a salesman for Serrins Auto Parts in Titusville and then North Street Auto Supply in Meadville until his retirement.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Dick enjoyed working on lawn mowers and riding motorcycles and snowmobiles.
He is survived by one daughter, Vicki Ott, of St. Louis, Missouri and one son, Rick Roggenkamp and his wife, Deanna, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Beth Ann, Julie, J.C., Ryan, Lisa, Laura, Tori and Andrew; 13 great- grandchildren, one great-great grandson and one brother, Harry Roggenkamp and his wife, Shirley of North East.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; six brothers, Fritz, Bobby, Jack, Bill, Bud and Ned and a great-grandson, Kaj.
There will be a private viewing for family and a memorial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chapmanville Fire Department or a local food bank in care of Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
He will be buried next to his beloved wife, Verna at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Please sign Dick’s online guestbook at hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335
