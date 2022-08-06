It is with deep sadness that the family of Cathy (Conaway) Roché announce her passing on July 24, 2022 at the age of 70. She passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. The cruelty of glioblastoma is unforgiving, taking her far too early, less than one month from diagnosis.
Cathy was born to Robert L. Conaway and Ruth Bunce Conaway, of Titusville, on May 23, 1952. She was a 1970 graduate of Townville High School and was employed as a nurse’s aide at Spencer Hospital in Meadville, out of high school.
She married her High School sweetheart and the love of her life, Jon Dwight Roché on March 18, 1972. They resided in Fort Riley, Kansas, Meadville and Townville, before settling down in Lexington, South Carolina.
She held numerous occupations during her lifetime but above all, she devoted her life to her husband, three children, and seven grandchildren. She loved the Lord and was strong in her faith. She also loved animals (especially her kitties, Sammie and Poncho), collecting recipes, arts/crafts, old western movies, nature, and wildflowers. The simple things in life brought the greatest joy to her.
She is predeceased by her father, Robert Conaway, and survived by her husband, Jon Roché; her children, Brandie (Jeff) Bernagozzi, Justin (Jennifer) Roché, and Cory (Valerie) Roché; her grandchildren, Briana, Bella, JonRussell, Jack, Jude, Micah, and Julianne; her mother, Ruth Conaway Preston; her step-father, Ted Preston; sisters, Linda Conaway, Mary (George) Schroeder, Patricia (Don) Smith, and Brenda (Curtis) Bogda; brother, Neil (Terry) Conaway, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends.
A private celebration of her life will be held by her close family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: gbmresearch.org or glioblastomafoundation.org.
