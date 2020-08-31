Mrs. Jody A. Ohl, 65, of Erie, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Jody was born on Sept. 2, 1954, in Butler, to the late Alan and Helen (Hovis) Atkinson.
She was a graduate of Saegertown High School, Class of 1972.
Jody and her husband, Charles, were members of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
She enjoyed shopping and cheering for her favorite NASCAR racers, Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott. She was a caring person who always put others first to help in any way possible.
Jody is survived by her husband, Charles L. Ohl, of Erie; three children, Kimberly Oaks, of Titusville, Scott Connolly and wife, Rachael, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Tiffany Herring, of Erie; 11 grandchildren, Darrell Gesin, Jr., Breanna Aronhalt, Zachary Connolly, Tori Aronhalt, Jayden Turner, Giannea Turner, Lucius Cobenna, Mercedes Kerr, Frank Kerr, Jr., Carson Connolly and Delilah Connolly; two brothers, Robert Hovis, of Oil City, and Kevin Atkinson, of Bradford; four sisters, Cindy Gariepy, of Bradford, Abby Schmidt, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Merri Williams, of Franklin, and Kerry Carlson, of Bradford, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
No services are being observed.
Inurnment of ashes will be in Diamond Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go, to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
