Mrs. Carol Lucille McCann, 86, of Spartansburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. McCann was born on July 10, 1934, in Titusville to the late Vance G. and Leora (Small) Slater. She married Robert E. McCann on Aug. 1, 1952. Mr. McCann preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1991.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1952.
Carol was formerly employed by Worthington Pump and as a secretary at Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. prior to her marriage. She then raised her family and worked alongside her husband on the family farm.
She was currently attending the Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Corry.
Carol loved animals and playing the organ.
She is survived by her son, Michael V. McCann and wife, Goldie, of Corry; grandchildren, Herbert Morton III, Melissa Sullivant, Nancy Shatto and Natalie Hanzak; several great-grandchildren, and a sister, Virginia Firth, of Spartansburg.
Carol was preceded in death by a son, Mark McCann; a daughter, Kathleen McCann, who died in infancy; and two brothers, Vance and Donald Slater.
A celebration of life will be conducted for family and friends at the Full Gospel Fellowship Church, 16 W. Church St., Corry, Pa. 16407, on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Inurnment of ashes will be in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Fellowship Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Titusville.
