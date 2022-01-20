Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health – The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Shirley Ann Sibley was born on Nov. 15, 1928, in Franklin, to the late Ward C. and Mabel L. Brown Sibley. She married Willis E. Tracy on March 15,1947. He preceded her in death on May 14,1969. She later married Donald J. Kirkwood on Dec. 25, 1973. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2001.
She was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1946.
Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her children. She always spent time with her parents and siblings. Throughout her life she loved to read and do puzzles, both board and crossword puzzles. She instilled this love of reading and puzzles to her children and grandchildren. She worked for many years at Tracy Funeral Home. In later life she was devoted to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Ida Spearman and husband, Bob of Spring, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Diane Tracy; her sisters, Carol Sibley Snyder, and brothers, Donald Sibley and Gary Sibley; her grandchildren, Jennifer Tracy, Valerie Tracy, and her husband, Phil Eisenbeiss, Alexis Tracy Vanderhoof and her husband, Colby Vanderhoof, Jessica Tracy, Tiffany Spearman Rauch and her husband, J., and Megan Spearman and her fiancé, Kamron Greer; her great-grandchildren, Rachel Bunter, and her husband, Joe, Tracy and Lily Moodenbaugh, and Lily and Tina Vanderhoof; her great-great-grandchildren, Scarlett, and Sage Bunter, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Mona Lee Tracy; two sons, Gordon C. “Chuck” Tracy II and Gregory E. Tracy; a great-granddaughter, Annika Vanderhoof; her brother, Ward Sibley; sisters, June Sibley Durney Smith and Barb Sibley Riddle Daniels, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wade and Wilma Tracy.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with pastor Jerome Alsdorf, officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to stroke.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
