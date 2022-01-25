Diana L. (Reuff) Eckonen, 76, of Union Township, Meadville, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Diana was born in Titusville on Dec. 23, 1945 to the late Gordon and Mildred (Murray) Reuff. She was a graduate of Warren High School, Warren, Pa. Diana worked as a loving and selfless homemaker for her husband and children. Her priority was taking care of her family and being a mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She also enjoyed thrift shopping, collecting porcelain dolls and playing card games.
Diana was a follower of Christ and a member of Emmanuel Christian Church. She was very deep and excelled in her faith.
Diana married her beloved husband, Thomas E. Eckonen on Sept. 12, 1970. He survives at home. The couple just recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Also left to cherish her memory are her children; Ronald (Kathy) Reuff, of Pleasantville, Stacey (Leonard) Rombold, of Hadley, Rusty (Fiancé Lauren) Eckonen, of Meadville, Trudy Eckonen, of Conneaut, Ohio, Troy Eckonen, of Columbus, Ohio, and Tracey (Joe) Terry, of Bonita Springs, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Patty Munch and Debbie Shattuck.
In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her children; Thomas Eckonen and Tammy Schultz; grandson, John Eckonen, and brother, Arthur Saxton.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro and Sandy Lake.
A memorial service will take place at Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro, Pa. 16153 on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Tim Clark, church pastor, officiating. A funeral dinner will follow the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting RoseAndBlackFH.com.
