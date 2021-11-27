Mrs. Audrey M. Pearson, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Audrey was born on March 3, 1933 in Dubois to the late Kirby and Isabel Reed Scull. She married Joseph F. Pearson on Oct. 20, 1951 in Dubois. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2002.
She was a graduate of Sandy High School, Class of 1951.
Audrey worked at Maple Avenue Hospital in Dubois from 1949 to 1951. She was also employed at the former GTE Sylvania, and was last employed at National City Bank in Titusville, until her retirement in 1995.
She was an active member of the former Emanuel Lutheran Church in Titusville.
Audrey enjoyed crafts in her younger years, cooking, traveling and loved being with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Hall and husband, Don of Lakeland, Florida; two sons, David K. Pearson and wife, Lisa, and Bradley W. Pearson and wife, Tracy, both of Pleasantville; eight grandchildren, Melanie Allen and husband, Tracy, Bethany Russo and husband, Buck, Jessica Kizilelma and husband, Turhan, DeNae Kizys and husband, Matthew, Chad Pearson and wife, Nicole, Kristina Sabella and husband, Sam, Stephen Vincent, and Heather Vincent; 12 great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Gavin, Madison, Mason, Matthew, Luke, Hailey, Cody, Bentley, Sofia and Lena; a brother, Jon Scull, of Dubois; two sisters, Ethel Seary, of Dubois and Janet Shaffer, of Levittown, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey was preceded in death by a daughter, Constance Gates; two brothers, Howard and Ronald Scull; two sisters, Emma Weir and Imogene Murray, and her companion for many years, Edward Beauchat.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/pa.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
