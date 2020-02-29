Gilbert “Gil” Gray, Sr., 75, formerly of Macon, Georgia passed peacefully at home in Islamorada, Florida on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Mr. Gray, referred to by most, as Dad or Grandpa, was known for his strong work ethic, quick wit and love and pride in his family. Throughout his life, Gil had many accomplishments but the ones he spoke of most often were those relating to his children and grandchildren. Together with his wife Linda, he raised a family of 10 kids. With the addition of in-laws and grandchildren, the family has grown to over 50 members. The Gray family is a diverse group but are bound together by love and respect and that is Gil’s greatest legacy.
Gil is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alozra Gray of Grand Valley, Pa.; one sister, Sharon Gray McDuffie; daughters, Lindsay Marie and Amitie Lee Gray of Macon, Georgia, and his wife of 40 years, Linda Lee Schneider Gray, of Macon, Georgia.
Mr. Gray is survived by his loving companion, Suzy Miller, of Islamorada, Florida, his children; Melissa Gray Crosby (Richard), of Macon, Georgia, Hallie Gray Hudson (Tony), of Macon, Georgia, Justen Gray (Mary Ann), of Augusta, Georgia, Eben Gray (Cathy), of Augusta, Georgia, Christian Gray (Misty), of Yatesville, Georgia, Gil Gray, II (April), of Alabaster, Alabama, Marnie Gray (Davina), of Macon, Georgia, Brandie Gray, of Perry, Georgia and Brittanie Gray (Daniel Riley), of Lizella, Georgia; 19 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren, brother; Ron Gray (Judy), of Conneaut Lake, Pa., sister, Marilyn Ongley (Glenn) of Titusville, Pa., seven nieces and nephews and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
The family is having a private memorial service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.