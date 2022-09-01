Sally Jean (Frantz) Simmerman, 70, of Townville, Pa., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022.
She was born on June 26, 1952 in Titusville. She was the daughter of late Clyde and Violet Frantz. She was sister to the late Sue Bartholomew, Dennis Frantz Sr. and Terri Hanby.
She is survived by her husband and companion of 38 years, Douglas Hunter; brothers, Daniel Frantz (wife Charla), of Townville and Ronald Frantz (wife MaryLou), of Conneautville; and sister, Rebecca Keener, of Union City. In addition, she is survived by her two sons, Wayne Simmerman (Betty), of Cambridge Springs and Daniel Simmerman (Suzanne), of Alice, Texas. She cherished her seven grandchildren, Allie, Jaricka, Daniel, Quinn, Carter, Bryck, and Daphne and two great-grandchildren, Juniper and Jackson.
She was a 1970 graduate of Townville High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1973. She was employed at MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, formerly Saegertown Manufacturing Corporation in Saegertown for 37 years, where she became the first woman supervisor in the history of the company.
Sally honorably filled her mother shoes as the matriarch of her family. She has numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved unconditionally. She created her own extended family through nieces, nephews and grandchildren’s sporting events. She is known as “Aunt Sal” or “Nana” to many.
Being a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, her only enemy is the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved watching her Eagles. She enjoyed reading, horror films, watching HGTV, crime shows and going to the casino. Any night with family and friends was her best night. Sally was spunky, sassy and tough with a heart of gold. She was a friend to everyone and would give her last dollar to help a stranger. Her spirit, love, and memory will live in our hearts forever.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Sept. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where the funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Nate Alsdorf officiating and military honors provided by VFW Post 2006.
Memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.