Mrs. Cloe Eva Confer, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Cloe was born on March 23, 1933 in West Hickory to the late Reuben and Ida Kifer Anthony. She married Donald D. Confer on Dec. 11, 1954. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2015.
She attended West Hickory schools.
Cloe worked as an Assembler at Evenflo-Crator Manufacturing in Tionesta for 22 years, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and the Red Hat Society of Tionesta.
Cloe enjoyed walking, bingo, playing slot machines at the casino, shopping at flea markets, going to the Titusville Senior Center and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, Rodney Confer Sr. and wife, Beverly, of Pleasantville, Randall Confer and wife, Penny, of Washington, Pa., and Robin Gafner and husband, James, of Centerville; ten grandchildren, Dawn Moore and husband, David, Chelsi Good and husband, Tyler, Rodney Confer Jr. and wife, Destri, Chad Confer and wife, Bonnie, Heather Dodson and husband, Jeff, Christopher Confer, Krista Confer and companion, Ron Rush, and Kasie Lynn Hofer and husband, Wendell, Austin Michaud, and Wyatt Michaud; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Luella Barnes, of Titusville, and a brother, R.J. Anthony and wife, Ann, of Conneautville.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda Sue Confer; two brothers, Reuben and Robert Anthony, and seven sisters, Mary Murch, Caroline Martin, Beulah “Boots” Parker, Barbara Kaness, Sara Jane Mealy, Dorothy Woodcock and Betty Frawley.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
