Beverly G. Morrison, 95, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Beverly was born on April 20, 1926 in Warren, a daughter of the late Karl and Ora (Mumford) Grettenberger. She was married to Charles T. Morrison on Nov. 20, 1947 in Tidioute. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1998.
Beverly was a graduate of Tidioute High School. She had also attended Villa Maria College, in Erie, and was a graduate of St. Vincent Cadet Nursing Program. She was extremely proud of the research work she was involved with through the Harvard Nurses Study.
Beverly was a member of St. Titus Church, where she was a CCD teacher. She was a life member of St. John’s Church in Tidioute.
She is survived by her children; John M. Morrison, Karyl A. Ryan, Gretchen E. Morrison, K.C. Morrison and wife, Kathy, all of Warren, Gregg A. Morrison and wife, Christine of S. Pasadena, Florida, and Aliesa F. Gionti and husband, Joe, of Titusville; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Kim S. Morrison, of Paris, Idaho and Jeana W. Morrison, of Warren; numerous nieces and nephews, and her best friend since kindergarten, Norene “Tootie” Brown, of Tidioute.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Charles “Rog” Morrison and James G. Morrison; twin infant granddaughters; two brothers, Karl Grettenberger and Roger Grettenberger, a sister, Phyllis Hunter, and daughter-in-law, Judy Morrison.
No public visitation will be observed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tidioute Library, 197 Main St., Tidioute, Pa. 16351.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
