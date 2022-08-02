Donna R. Wishnok, 74, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born in Meadville, a daughter of the late Richard and Fannie Krepp Miller. She was married to Joseph R. Wishnok, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2014.
Donna was an absolute Steelers fan. She was an avid birdwatcher, gardener and loved to read and travel the world with her family. Her biggest joy in life was laughing and spending time with her family and friends.
Donna is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Blythe and husband, Matthew, and her cherished grandson, Henry, all of Orlando, Florida, and Amanda Cavitt and husband, Michael, of Townville; a brother, Dick Miller and wife, Beverly, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to the love of her life for 47 years, Joseph R. Wishnok, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Miller and a sister, Kim Paluh.
All are welcome to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Private interment will be held for the family.
The family asks that memorials be made to the metastatic breast cancer fund at; PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 716408, Philadelphia, Pa. 19171 or at panfoundation.org.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.