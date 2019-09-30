Sandra Pringle Rosenbaum, 72, of Titusville, passed away Saturday morning Sept. 28, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville following an illness.

Sandra was born on April 8, 1947, in Titusville, a daughter of the late John Troy Pringle and Tyrella Francis Pringle.

She was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1966. She had also attended Beauty School in Oil City.

Sandra had been employed as a waitress at several restaurants in the Titusville area including Cross Creek Resort, the former Mark Anthony’s Restaurant, and Forest Hills.

Sandra enjoyed doing ceramics, needlepoint, crafts and gardening. She liked going to operas and theatres; traveling which included to Alaska and the Carribean. She especially loved her pet dogs.

She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Rinker and husband, Jesse, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and Angela Dreisbach and husband, Dennis, of Muncy, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Morgan, Kathryn, and Haylee Zeager, and McKenzy Tyrella Rinker and Konnor Rinker, all of Selinsgrove; and two nephews, Roland Thomas Jr. and wife, Georgea, of Trout Run, Pennsylvania, and Loren Thomas, of Muncy; a great-niece and several great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Troy Pringle; a sister and brother-in-law, Tyrella and Roland Thomas; and a niece, Tyrella Ann Thomas.

No public calling hours will be observed.

Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, or online, at jdrf.org.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.