Carol A. (Enright) Patterson, age 80, of 500 Railroad St., Jamestown, previously of 227 Water St., Titusville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021 in her daughter’s home surrounded by her family after a brief battle with lung cancer.
She was born in Titusville on March 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Carrie and Con Enright. Her birth father was the late Jack A. Cochran.
She was a 1959 graduate of Titusville High School. In January of 1963, Carol married the late Wray Patterson. They later divorced, but had one daughter Tracie.
Carol spent 10 years in the management of Ramada Inns in Atlanta, Georgia. She later returned to Titusville and worked at CyTemp, Cross Creek Resort, Dick Brown Ford, Baker Auto Parts, and retired from Hospice of Crawford County, where she made many loving friendships after 10 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracie (Patterson) Runyon and her husband, Randy, of Jamestown; two precious grandsons, Riley and Rogan, both of Jamestown; three sisters, Kathleen Hubbard, of Meadville, Patsy Kosinski and her husband, Tom, of Lakewood, New York, Elsie Huser, of Pleasantville; two brothers, Ronald Enright and his wife, Sue, of Titusville, and Dan Enright and his wife, Renee, of Greenville, Tennessee. Many beloved nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition, she is survived by a son, Sam Kloos, of Mercer and a granddaughter, Megan DeFazio and her husband, Jesse, of Mercer, and a half-sister, Debra Cochran, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Dick Hubbard.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Visitors may sign the online guest book at loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.