Norman E. Cook Sr. 78, of Guys Mills, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving children at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie.
Norman was born on July 18, 1942, in Sunville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Howard P. and Margaret Gray Cook. He married Betty Geer. She preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 2019.
Norman enjoyed farming, being an active 4-H father, building puzzles, playing dominos and being a volunteer firefighter. He proudly worked for the Pennsylvania Game Commission for 38 years.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kathy Cook, of Guys Mills, and Jeannie Saulsgiver and her husband, Robert, of Edinboro; his son, Norman Cook Jr., of Guys Mills; two grandchildren Samatha and Noah Saulsgiver, of Edinboro; his twin sister, Norma Gamble, of Garnett, Kansas; his aunt, Elizabeth King, of Albion, and his cousin, Karen Motter and her husband, Ronald, of Townville.
In addition to his beloved wife Betty, Norman was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Cook; brother, James A. Cook; sister, Shirley McCurdy and half-brother Wayne Cook.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main St, Townville, on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Riley officiating. We ask those who are comfortable with attending adhere to the current CDC Guidelines.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, 11475 state Route 198, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327.
Please take a moment and share a memory or condolence with the family on Norman's Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.