Diane Crawford, 80, went to be with her Lord on Jan. 31 2021. Diane is survived by Dennis Crawford, her husband of 60 years; three sons, Curtis, Harold and Howard Crawford, all of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She loved spending the summers at their cottage in Pleasantville with all of her family and friends. She loved spending the winter months at their home in Florida. A private service will be held for the immediate family only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.