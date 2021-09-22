Keith “Newt” W. Newton III, 53, of 31 East Main St., Ludlow, passed away early Sunday morning at UPMC-Kane.
He was born in Titusville on Sept. 14, 1968, the son of the late Keith and Frances (Eggleston) Newton II. On Dec. 21, 1991, in Titusville, he married Sandy Niklas, who survives.
Keith or “Newt” as everybody knew him by, was a carpenter and worked as an independent contractor form many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Maria Newton, of Jersey City, New Jresey and Angela Newton, of Kane; one son, Joseph Newton, of Ludlow; four sisters, Fran (Jeff) Dougherty, of Titusville, Pamela Haux, of Pleasantville, Linda (Alan) Detsch, of Kane and Karen (Ron) Braumbaugh, of Meadville: a stepfather, William Thompson; two grandsons, Watson Newton and Parker Shrubb, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Bill and Dorothy Reynolds.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Newts Life on Saturday (Sept. 25) at 1 p.m. at the Ludlow Fire Hall. After the Celebration of Life there will be a gathering at Wildcat Park at an estimated time of 3:30 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wildcat Park Association or the Ludlow Community Association.
Online condolences can be expressed at cummingsfh.com.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
