Mr. Donald Joseph Lesko, 88, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness.
Donald was born on Nov. 14, 1933 in Titusville to the late Adam and Stella Bodamer Lesko. He married Mary Lou Hettrick on July 20, 1957 at St. Walburga Church.
He was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1952.
Donald was a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He entered the service on April 16, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was honorably discharged on April 15, 1956 at Quantico, Virginia, with the rank of Corporal.
He worked with his brother Robert at Besselman Tin Shop in Titusville, Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel, and for many years at General Electric in Erie until his retirement.
Donald was a member of St. Walburga and St. Titus Churches, where he will be missed by the daily mass parishioners. He served on the Church Councils and the St. Walburga School Board.
He was a member of the former Capt. Robert L. Green #292 Marine Corps. League, Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, and Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.
Donald was an avid Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, going to McDonalds for his morning senior coffee and playing cards with his buddies, Dick McCoy, Don Bishop, Ted Burdick, Bud Yashinski, Tom Dibble and Nick Duliakas.
He was involved with Boy Scout Troop 97, the Order of the Arrow, and served for many years on the Titusville Recreation’s baseball committee.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, of Titusville; Lee Ann Borden and husband, David, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, DJ Lesko and wife, Karen, of Walkersville, Maryland, Todd Lesko, of Titusville, Lynna Heinze, of Baltimore, Maryland, Aaron Lesko and wife, Tammy, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Adam Lesko and wife, Angie, of Tionesta; 17 grandchildren; Duster, Carrie, Jenna, Lanie (Caleb), Julie (Darrell), Alyssa, Zane (Emma), Karee, Jack, Luke, Zak, Kylee, Zoey, Abby, Nora, Evelyn and Mary; two sisters in-law, Ruth Goodwill and Audrey Hettrick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter in-law, Judy L. Lesko, and a brother, Robert Goodwill.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard, officiating.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery with full military honors being observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be made to St. Titus Church
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.