Martha Ann Hatch, 80, Newtown Richboro, Pa, and formerly of Corry, Pa., died Feb. 1, 2022 at St. Mary Medical, Longhorne, Pa.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1941 in Titusville, to the late Frank and Jean Jennings Newson.
Martha was raised and educated in Titusville, and graduated from Titusville High School in 1960. Martha worked for New Process in Warren for several years before she married. After her marriage, her main priority was raising and caring for her family.
Martha was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville and attended the First United Methodist Church in Corry.
She enjoyed coordinating card parties and always lending a hand to her neighbors. She loved reading, embroidery and helping the family on the farm.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Hatch, whom she married on July 9, 1966 in Titusville.
She is survived by two daughters; Colonel Marlene Markotan and husband, Thomas, of Newtown, Pa., Debbie Carberry and husband, Vinny, of Glasgow, Kentucky; a son, Major Eric Hatch and wife, Mandy, of Raeford, North Carolina, and a sister, Kathryn Newson, of Titusville.
Martha is survived by eight grandchildren; Megan and Rachel Markotan, Rebecca M. Mulvenna and husband, Michael, Mitchell Carberry and wife, Abby, Specialist Jared Carberry, Julia Carberry, Devin and Justina Carberry, and William Hatch; four step-grandchildren, Philip Carberry, Kylie, Matthew, and Lilly Root, and one great-granddaughter, Katelyn Mulvenna.
Martha is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at Brookdale North Hampton in Richboro, Pa., for the great care they had given Martha over the years.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Duk Hee Han officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, Pa. 15106.
Arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home, Inc.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
