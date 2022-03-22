Tammi S. Wescoat, 58, of Grand Valley, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning March 19, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Tammi was born on May 20, 1963 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Fred Fish and Pauline Armstrong Howe. She was married to Randy L. Wescoat on Feb. 2, 1985 in Titusville.
Tammi was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1981.
Tammi had worked at various jobs in Titusville over the years, but she spent most of her time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time outdoors, boating and fishing and family gatherings. She also loved her potato chips and Diet Pepsi.
She is survived by her parents, Doug and Pauline Howe, of Titusville; her husband, Randy, of Grand Valley; three children, Nicole Mellon and husband, Josh, of Tionesta, Nicholas Wescoat and fiancé, Jacquelyn Timon, of Waterford, and Michelle Wescoat, of Titusville; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Quinton and Emerie Mellon, Caden Kahle-Wescoat, Emerson Wescoat, Sebastian and Lincoln Swift, and Bailee Wescoat; her father-in-law, Carl Wescoat, of Grand Valley; four sisters, Theresa Lewis and husband, Dallas, of Pleasantville, Karen Shoup and husband, John, of Titusville, Kathy Weagraff and husband, John, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Melanie Windsor and husband, Ken, of Waterford; a brother, Tim Fish and wife, Betsy, of Hydetown, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to her father, Tammi was preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Wescoat; her stepmother, Diane Fish, and her mother-in-law, Wilda Wescoat.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Harry Johns officiating.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept., 157 W. State Street, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341or to the Tionesta Volunteer Fire Dept., 107 Bridge Street, Tionesta, Pa. 16353.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.