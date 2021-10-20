Mildred M. Knight, 101, State Highway 8, Centerville, passed away on Oct. 18, 2021 at Titusville Area Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 27,1920, in Rome Township, a daughter of the late Clifton and Bina Smith Morris.
Mildred was raised and educated in Buell’s Corners and graduated from Titusville High School in 1938. Following high school, her main priorities were raising and caring for her family. Then she worked for Associated Springs for 23 years, retiring in 1978.
She was a member of the Centerville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death on June 12, 1997 by her husband, Kenneth B. Knight, whom she married on April 15, 1939 in Centerville; two sons, Charles Knight and Kenneth K.“Whitey” Knight; four sisters, Marie Gregory, Geneva Halfast, Lois Beers and Freda Reagle; two brothers, Granville Morris and Howard Morris, and two grandchildren, Cindy Knight (daughter of Kenneth K.) in infancy and Joel Appling (son of Karen Appling).
Mildred is survived by one daughter, Karen Appling, of Jacksonville, Florida; one son, Samuel Knight and wife, Jean, of Centerville, and one sister, Treva Kerr, of Centerville.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews
“We were so blessed to have Mildred for 101 years and would like to thank the many people who kept her and the family in prayers and gave us their love and support.”
Family and friends are invited to call at the Centerville Baptist Church, 18736 Erie St., Centerville, Pa., on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 1 pm until the time of the funeral service there at 3 p.m. Rev. Gary Kinnear will officiate. The service may be viewed on the Bracken Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centerville Baptist Church, 18736 Erie St., Erie, Pa. 16404.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc. 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.