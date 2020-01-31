Mr. Patrick H. Reynolds, 54, of Guys Mills, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home, after an extended battle with cancer.
He was born in Titusville on September 20, 1965 to Mr. Bruce Reynolds and the late Mrs. Ruth Sullivan Reynolds.
Pat was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1983.
He married Betty Popieski on August 14, 2001 in Titusville.
Pat was self-employed as a general contractor, and owner and operator with his wife of Reynolds Rustic Venues.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed everything it has to offer, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and boating.
Pat is survived by: his wife, Betty Reynolds, of Guys Mills; two daughters, Kimberly Caldwell and husband, Jeremy, of Centerville, and Emily Simons and husband Michael, of Ravenna, Ohio; father, Bruce Reynolds and wife, Mary, of Pleasantville; two sisters, Susan Stewart and husband, John, of Titusville, and Mary Withers and husband, Allen, of Abilene, Texas; two granddaughters, Harper and Rylie Caldwell; four nieces and nephews, Shannon Fultz and husband, Daniel, of Missoula, Montana, Joel Stewart of Dillon, Montana, Patrick Withers of Pittsburgh, and Alexander Withers, of Abilene, Texas; mother-in-law, Ellen Cleland, of Titusville, and father-in-law, Fred Cleland and wife, Luana Johnson.
An open house to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Reynolds Rustic Venue, “The Mill”, 221 S. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
In memory of Pat, volunteer some time to take a youth hunting or fishing.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Yolanda G. Barco Center, 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
