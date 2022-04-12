Mr. Richard R. “Rich” Lane, 57, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at The Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Rich was born on April 13, 1964, in Titusville to the late Richard F. and Hazel Owens Lane. He married Dolores Piña on Dec. 28, 1988.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1982. He received his bachelor’s degree in journalism and broadcasting from the University of New Mexico, and later received his teaching certification from Edinboro University.
Rich taught English at the Titusville Area High School for over 20 years. Whether commanding attention in the hallways or singing “Hot, Hot, Hot” at karaoke, Rich’s love of Hawaiian shirts and island escapism, combined with his booming voice, meant he always left a lasting impression on those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores, of Titusville; four children, Dale Sanders, of Pittsburgh, Linda Sanders, of Delray Beach, Florida, Patrick Lane and wife, Lauren, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kathleen Lane, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; two grandchildren, Tre Sanders and Penelope Correa; four siblings, Suzanne Emerson, of Manassas, Virginia, Linda Westfall and husband, Ronald, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Victoria Herring, of Monroe, Georgia, and James Lane and wife, Lissette, of Titusville; his extended family from Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., at which time a memorial service will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, Pa. 16335 or Communication & Journalism Albuquerque Press Club Scholarship at unmfund.org/quick-donate/.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
