Mr. Lee P. Edwards, 80, of Titusville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital after an extended illness.
Lee was born on April 12, 1941 in New Kensington to the late David and Ann Harkcom Edwards. He married Marilyn Childs on Aug. 4, 1962 in Titusville.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1959. He graduated from Waynesburg College with a degree in Business Management.
Lee was the owner of State Farm Insurance Agency in Titusville for 29 years. Prior to that he worked for Allstate Insurance in San Bernadino, California, National Fuel and Edwards Orchard in Pleasantville.
He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was active in church activities and was the chair of the fish pond committee.
Lee was a member of the Pleasantville and Centerville Lions Club and the BPO Elks Lodge #264.
Lee liked hunting, fishing and was an avid Steelers fan. He enjoyed spending time in Florida with his wife in their fifth wheel, and being with his family and friends around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Titusville; two sons, David Edwards and wife, Dawn, of Canadohta Lake, and Doug Edwards and wife, Rebecca, of Titusville; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Seth, and Trent Edwards, Nathan Edwards and wife, Melissa, Samantha Smith and husband, Travis, Adriana Edwards, Daryn Troiano, Ashley Thompson and fiancé, Brian Reynolds, Nicholas Thomson, and Stacey Rollan and husband, Kirk; nine great-grandchildren, Maddison, McKenna, Grayson, Gabriel, Abrianna, Abby, Savannah and Weston; three sisters-in-law, Karen Edwards and Davina Carlson, both of Titusville, and Louise Childs, of Chicora; a brother-in-law, Arden Childs, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his brother, William D. “Bill” Edwards, and a sister Carol Goodman.
Family and friends may attend a funeral service on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Roger Peterson officiating.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 15068 PA-89, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.