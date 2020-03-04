Mrs. Esther D. Baum, 80, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Titusville Area Hospital.
Esther was born on March 19, 1939 in Franklin, to the late Benson F. and Rachel Sharp Wagner. She married Henry Baum on February 23, 1958.
She attended Titusville schools.
Esther was a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards and dice and being with her family and friends.
Esther is survived by her husband, Henry, of Titusville; five children; Rose Kellogg, of Stockton, New York, David Baum, of Titusville, Ron Baum and wife, Teresa, of Titusville, James Baum, of Titusville, and Steven Baum and wife, Heather, of Titusville; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Harley Wagner; nine sisters, June Kelly, Joanne Slater, Shirley Bromley, Nancy Eddy, Elizabeth Walters, Sue Silvis, Connie Post, Kathryn Hewitt and Linda Vroman and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Norma Jean Baum; five siblings, Robert Wagner, Donald Wagner, Kenneth Wagnerand infants Charles and Carol Wagner.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
