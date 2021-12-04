Sarah Louise Stearns, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021 at her daughter’s residence.
Sarah was born on April 18, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Francis and Sarah Graham Robishaw. She was married to Charles A. Stearns on Oct. 31, 1953 at Busti, New York. He preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2003.
Sarah was a graduate of the Spartansburg High School, Class of 1953.
She was a member of the Titusville Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Sarah is survived by two daughters, Charlene Armstrong and husband, Lee, of Titusville, and Joyce Berlin, of Oil City; two sons, Douglas Stearns and wife, Amanda, of Spanaway, Washington, and Daniel “Pete” Stearns, of Oil City; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a former daughter-in-law, Martha Stansbury, of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Stearns; a daughter, Cheryl Stearns; a grandson, Charles Feely; a son-in-law, Virgil Berlin Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Amy Jo Stearns, and a sister, Clara Smith.
Family and friends may attend a graveside service on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Union Cemetery Chapel, Route 89, Titusville, with Pastor Jim Waugh, of the Resurrection Baptist Church, officiating.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
