Dorothy M. DeMarches, 84, of Titusville, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Dorothy was born on Jan. 28, 1936 in Guys Mills, a daughter of the late Leland and Helen Hedglin Teed. She was married to Emanuel DeMarches, Jr. on Dec. 29, 1956 in Franklin, PA.
Dorothy had attended the Titusville schools.
Dorothy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary; a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary; and a member of the Moose Club and PNA. She had formerly attended the Salvation Army and the Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, of Titusville; her children, Deborah Smith, of Titusville, Brenda DeMarches and companion John Wise, of Oil City, Bonnie DeMarches and companion Pat Childers, of Titusville, John DeMarches of Titusville, and Michael DeMarches and companion Iris, of Titusville; grandchildren, Travis and Kasie DeMarches, John Thomas DeMarches, Jr., Kayla Sue DeMarches, Dustin McWilliams and David Watson, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Emanuel “Mannie” DeMarches III; a granddaughter, Kayla Sue DeMarches; and an infant sister, Mildred Marie Teed.
A celebration of life for Dorothy will be on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Pavilion, 15179 Newton Town Rd., Centerville, PA. 16404, casual attire and BYOB.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA. 16354.
Special thanks to the staff at the Marquette Hospice House: Lyndsey, Joy, Lynn, Mary Jo, Audra, Shelby & Denise.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
