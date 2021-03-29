Donna M. Overbey, 81, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Titusville on Aug. 20, 1939, daughter of the late Richard and Carrie Acel Eddy. She married Victor Overbey on Sept. 5, 1959. He preceded her in passing.
Donna served in the United States Air Force. She enjoyed gardening, yard sales, going out to eat and going for rides. Donna was the matriarch of her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Victoria Gilson, of Titusville and two grandsons, Ryan Wheeling and Tyler Wheeling.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband Victor Overbey; sister, Roberta Sames, and two brothers, Norman and Butch Eddy.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Services will be private.
Burial will take place at Diamond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
