Keith G. Allen, 83, of Grand Valley, passed away Wednesday morning October 26, 2022 at the Corry Memorial Hospital.
Keith was born on November 24, 1938 in Youngsville, PA, a son of the late Clinton and Allene Trussler Allen. He was married to Patsy Anthony on November 25, 1961 at Ripley, NY. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2017.
Keith was a graduate of Youngsville High School. He was a veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He had been employed at Carter Lumber in Warren for a number of years as a truck driver.
Keith was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching baseball and playing ball in his earlier years. He loved antique cars and playing the lottery.
He is survived by three children, Scottie Allen of Grand Valley, Brian Allen of Kempton, PA, and Kelly Kimmell and husband Cameron of Ligonier, PA; four grandchildren, Tyler Kimmell, Brianna Allen, Raina Allen, and Braiden Allen; two brothers, Kevin Allen and wife Emma, and Craig Allen and wife Roxanne, all of Warren; three sisters, Martha Povakol and husband Francis of Cincinnati, OH, Margo Wilson and Korrine Allen, both of Albion, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marshall and Ronald Allen.
No public calling hours will be observed. Private interment will be in Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the American Heart Association or to any local veteran’s organization.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
