Kenneth A. “Kenny” Tucker, 24, of Mt. Hope Road, Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Yazoo City, Mississippi.
Kenny was born on Feb. 1, 1997 in Titusville to Donald Tucker and Tina Bailes Keyes.
He attended Titusville schools and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2015.
Kenny was employed at Alamon Utility Services as a utility pole inspector, “drilling holes and inspecting poles,” as he described it. He was previously employed at Kwik Fill in Titusville, True Value and Little Caesars.
He enjoyed fishing with his dad, playing video games and asking his sister Christina for $20. He was a practical joker, who loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Kenny is survived by his father, Donald and wife, Lisa, of Titusville; his mother, Tina Keyes and husband, Travis, of Pleasantville; siblings, Christina Patterson and husband, Tyler, Haley Tucker, Rylan Keyes, Olivia Keyes, Vivian Keyes, Trent Keyes, Kaitlyn Slye, MJ and Stacey McCulley, Brittany Bloom, Jonathan Musser, Bryan Musser and Theo Tucker; his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Shetler, of Titusville and maternal grandmother, Mary Bailes, of Pleasantville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Mose Shetler and maternal grandfather, Franklin Bailes.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or on Kenny’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
