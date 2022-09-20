Doris L. Van Dyke, 94, formerly of Titusville and Leesburg, FL, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Doris was born in Grove City on May 26, 1928, to the late Wilbert and Golda E. Heath Van Dyke.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.
Doris worked as a secretary for the State Dept. and Dept. of Agriculture in Washington D.C. where she retired from.
After her retirement, she moved back to Titusville for several years before relocating to Leesburg, FL. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, collecting recipes, and loved animals.
Doris is survived by her three nieces, Melanie Pattison of Titusville, Danica Parma of Conneaut, OH, and Kim Conway and husband John of Erie; and numerous other nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Gary, and James Van Dyke; and a nephew-in-law Joe Parma.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Human Society 11012 Kennedy Hill Rd, Meadville, PA 16335.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
